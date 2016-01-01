Dr. Rishabh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishabh Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rishabh Shah, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care7405 Shallowford Rd Ste 160, Chattanooga, TN 37421 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Rishabh Shah, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Gujarati
- Male
- 1134462153
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.