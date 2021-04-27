Dr. Risha Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Risha Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Risha Foster, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Locations
Uropartners LLC5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 380, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (708) 354-2550
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor and outstanding support staff Nurses are without question, the very best in medical care. Little or no wait times, make the office visit without delays.
About Dr. Risha Foster, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376706630
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.