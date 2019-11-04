Dr. Rise Stribling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stribling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rise Stribling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rise Stribling, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Stribling works at
Locations
1
Robert K. Zurawin MD PA6620 Main St Ste 1450, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-8355
2
Chi St. Luke's Health-the Woodlands Hospital17200 St Lukes Way, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (713) 798-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a friend in Orange, Tx who uses her. When enzymes got high i was referred to a Hepatologist. Im glad i followed my friend advise and went to her
About Dr. Rise Stribling, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1396825634
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stribling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stribling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stribling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stribling works at
Dr. Stribling has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Esophageal Varices and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stribling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stribling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stribling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stribling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stribling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.