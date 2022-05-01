See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Risa Ravitz, MD

Neurology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Risa Ravitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Ravitz works at ModernMigraineMD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ModernMigraineMD
    39 W 29th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 983-1943
    Monday
    9:45am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Risa Ravitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437205051
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University/St. Luke's Roosevelt
    Residency
    • Harbor UCLA
    Internship
    • University of Colorado Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Amherst
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
