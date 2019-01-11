Dr. Risa Jampel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jampel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Risa Jampel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Risa Jampel, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
University Of Maryland Dermatologists, P.A.419 W Redwood St Ste 260, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-5766
University of Maryland Dermatologists5890 Waterloo Rd, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (667) 214-1171
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After my dermatologist retired I tried several others until I was fortunate to have Dr. Jamel recommended to me by one of her patients. I was thoroughly impressed with her from my first appointment. She is not only thorough with full body checks, but she listens to your concerns and provides sound recommendations for resolving. She is, by far, the best dermatologist I have seen in many years.
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Jampel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jampel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jampel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jampel has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jampel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Jampel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jampel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jampel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jampel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.