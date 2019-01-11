Overview

Dr. Risa Jampel, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Jampel works at University Of Maryland Dermatologists, P.A. in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.