Dr. Riquel Gonzalez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riquel Gonzalez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Riquel Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maria L. Fundora Cabrera Dpm PA1435 W 49th Pl Ste 604, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (786) 536-4542
-
2
Riquel Gonzalez Dpm PA4999 W 8th Ave Ste 22, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (786) 536-4542
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
My foot surgery was successful. I have been receiving the corresponding follow up. Dr. Riquel is a nice person, my rehabilitation has been excellent. Huge thanks for your attention and kindness. Another foot surgery would always be with you.
About Dr. Riquel Gonzalez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1457693566
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.