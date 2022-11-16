Dr. Ripul Panchal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ripul Panchal, DO
Dr. Ripul Panchal, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texoma Medical Center.
Ripul R. Panchal, DO1600 Coit Rd Ste 406, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 806-1188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve had two visits with Dr Panchal to discover the cause of my radiating pain. He ordered tests to properly identify where the problem is coming from. He’s not quick to jump in to surgery if he doesn’t think that will solve my problem. We’re still in the discovery stage and I’m hoping he can resolve the very painful symptoms in my leg.
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245400167
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- Benedictine University
Dr. Panchal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panchal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panchal has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panchal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panchal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.