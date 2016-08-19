Overview

Dr. Ripudaman Hundal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Union Hospital Of Cecil County and Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Hundal works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Newark, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.