Dr. Ripudaman Hundal, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ripudaman Hundal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Union Hospital Of Cecil County and Wilmington Hospital.

Dr. Hundal works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Newark, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christiana Center for Womens Wellness
    1082 Old Churchmans Rd Ste 100, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 444-8156
    First State Endocrinology
    114 Sandhill Dr Ste 201B, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 444-8156

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County
  • Wilmington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Vitamin D Deficiency

Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Aug 19, 2016
    I came to see Dr. Hundal for my thyroid condition after being treated by another endocrinologist for 10 years. One of my issues with my other doctor was that he patronized me and was dismissive when I had questions about my care. Dr. Hundal is very pragmatic and thorough. If you want a physician who is warm and engaging, then his approach may not be for you. He is highly competent and welcomes my questions. I am very satisfied.His nurse practioner is good. Office staff ok, not great.
    Newark, DE — Aug 19, 2016
    About Dr. Ripudaman Hundal, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1073591970
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Of Med
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ripudaman Hundal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hundal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hundal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hundal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hundal has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hundal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hundal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hundal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hundal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hundal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

