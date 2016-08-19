Dr. Ripudaman Hundal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hundal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ripudaman Hundal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ripudaman Hundal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Union Hospital Of Cecil County and Wilmington Hospital.
Dr. Hundal works at
Locations
1
Christiana Center for Womens Wellness1082 Old Churchmans Rd Ste 100, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 444-8156
2
First State Endocrinology114 Sandhill Dr Ste 201B, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 444-8156
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came to see Dr. Hundal for my thyroid condition after being treated by another endocrinologist for 10 years. One of my issues with my other doctor was that he patronized me and was dismissive when I had questions about my care. Dr. Hundal is very pragmatic and thorough. If you want a physician who is warm and engaging, then his approach may not be for you. He is highly competent and welcomes my questions. I am very satisfied.His nurse practioner is good. Office staff ok, not great.
About Dr. Ripudaman Hundal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1073591970
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hundal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hundal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hundal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hundal works at
Dr. Hundal has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hundal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hundal speaks Hindi.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hundal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hundal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hundal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hundal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.