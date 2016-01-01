Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ripple Patel, DO
Dr. Ripple Patel, DO is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dept of Radiology132 S 10th St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306080833
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Cooper University Hospital
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Radiology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.