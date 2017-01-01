Dr. Ripal Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ripal Patel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ripal Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Locations
John V Tran. Dpm Mph PA1462 OAKFIELD DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 685-6922Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is a great foot doctor--alert, prompt, compassionate, knowledgeable. He presented options, not just 1 way to treat, included me in the decision. For my injury, he shared the xrays, enlarged so I could see the fracture. He marked it on my foot, explained consequences of bad healing, recommended a specific splint-shoe w/ "why" & gave a timeline of the healing process. He's not surgery or pain med "happy". I appreciated his clarity & candor. (Speaks American standard English)
About Dr. Ripal Patel, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
- University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
