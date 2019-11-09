Dr. Riolin Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riolin Andrade, MD
Overview
Dr. Riolin Andrade, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Putnam Hospital Center.
Locations
Hudson Valley Oncology PC117 Marys Ave Ste 102, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, very pleasant.
About Dr. Riolin Andrade, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1780686071
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrade has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrade accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrade has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.
