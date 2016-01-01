See All Neurologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Rinu Abraham, MD

Neurology
Overview

Dr. Rinu Abraham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Abraham works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma
    MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma
915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 403-7277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Parkinson's Disease
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Tremor
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Diagnostic Testing
Encephalomyelitis
Essential Tremor
Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuro Interventions
Neuro-Muscular Conditions
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Rehabilitation
Neurological Testing
Neuromyelitis Optica
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatology Conditions
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Transverse Myelitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    About Dr. Rinu Abraham, MD

    Neurology
    English, Hindi and Malayalam
    1518353234
    Education & Certifications

    University of Chicago Medical Center
    Louisiana State University/ Oschner Clinic Foundation
    University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az
    Neurology
