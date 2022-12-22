Overview

Dr. Rinoo Shah, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Shah works at Physician Partners of America in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Cancer Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.