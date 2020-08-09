Overview

Dr. Rinku Mehta, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Mehta works at Champaign Dental Group in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.