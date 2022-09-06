Dr. Rinki Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rinki Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rinki Agarwal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
1
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (201) 312-7188Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave # 2499, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 445-8166
3
University Ob/ Gyn Associates725 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-5162Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m completely in love w Dr Agarwal: she saved my life! I had recurring CIN III and piece by piece, she removed pie like pieces of my cervix until she found the lesion. Now, I’ve seen her several times and feel like I’ve come to know her; when she’s come to greet me before surgery, I’m always so happy to see her, as if she’s an old friend, and she also comes in w a big smile. Sure, the administrative staff could do a better job, but I’ll weather all that nonsense to see this woman
About Dr. Rinki Agarwal, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205074085
Education & Certifications
- U Ca Davis Med Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Genetics, Clinical Genetics and Genomics and Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.