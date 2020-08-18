Dr. Rinal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rinal Patel, MD
Dr. Rinal Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University.
Kimberly Williams-watson MD PA1801 North Loop W Ste 45, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (832) 308-0508
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr.Patel twice and I am happy to say , she has excellent beside manners, she actually took her time explaining my labs very well and possible diagnosis. Shes great!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1982918025
- Baylor Scott and White
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
