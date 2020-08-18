See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Rinal Patel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rinal Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University.

Dr. Patel works at Dr. Shital Patel in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kimberly Williams-watson MD PA
    1801 North Loop W Ste 45, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 308-0508

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Hashimoto's Disease
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cryptococcosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 18, 2020
    I have seen Dr.Patel twice and I am happy to say , she has excellent beside manners, she actually took her time explaining my labs very well and possible diagnosis. Shes great!
    Nancy — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Rinal Patel, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1982918025
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Scott and White
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
