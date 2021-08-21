Dr. Rina Caprarella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caprarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rina Caprarella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rina Caprarella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Caprarella works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ProHealth Care Integrative Pain Medicine2 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6105Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 3 Delaware Dr Fl 2, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caprarella?
I recommend Dr. Caparella with the utmost confidence. After taking my father to nearly a dozen other neurologists and neurosurgeons, Dr. Caparella took the time to ask the right questions, perform a thorough neurological exam and order the correct tests in order to make the diagnosis. Her treatment plan has put him back on track. I only wish we had come to her sooner.
About Dr. Rina Caprarella, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1952337958
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caprarella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caprarella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caprarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caprarella works at
Dr. Caprarella has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caprarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caprarella speaks Italian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Caprarella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caprarella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caprarella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caprarella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.