Overview

Dr. Rina Awan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Bolan Medical College|Bolan Medical College - Quetta, Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Awan works at Westchase Pulmonary and Sleep Associates PLLC in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Lung Disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.