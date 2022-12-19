Overview

Dr. Rimvydas Plenys, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Plenys works at KIRAN BATTH MD AND AESTHETICS in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

