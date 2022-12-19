Dr. Rimvydas Plenys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plenys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rimvydas Plenys, MD
Overview
Dr. Rimvydas Plenys, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Plenys works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Group - Cardiovascular Associates1313 E Herndon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 439-6808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plenys?
I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Plenys. He is a knowledgeable & caring professional, who has a great sense of humor. I have been his patient since 8 years, & I'm hoping that he will not retire any time soon, because I would like to have him as my cardiologist for a long time.
About Dr. Rimvydas Plenys, MD
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548257991
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Ctr
- Valley Med Ctr
- Valley Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plenys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Plenys using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Plenys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plenys works at
Dr. Plenys has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plenys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Plenys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plenys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plenys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plenys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.