Overview

Dr. Rimma Sherman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan State Med Institute N Narimanov Baku Azerbaijan and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Sherman works at Integrative Medicine of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.