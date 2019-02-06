See All Gastroenterologists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Rimma Shaposhnikov, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rimma Shaposhnikov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Shaposhnikov works at Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care
    1250 La Venta Dr Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 494-6920
  2. 2
    Woodlake Ambulatory Surgery Center Inc
    7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 320, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 436-7686
  3. 3
    UCLA Thousand Oaks Primary Care & Medical Specialties
    100 Moody Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 418-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Barium Enema Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 06, 2019
    Best doctor around. Knows her stuff and so educated. I was in and our with no pain. All my questions were answered and I have no complaints.
    John Russkie in Calabasas, CA — Feb 06, 2019
    About Dr. Rimma Shaposhnikov, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1497886220
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
