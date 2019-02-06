Dr. Rimma Shaposhnikov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaposhnikov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rimma Shaposhnikov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rimma Shaposhnikov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care1250 La Venta Dr Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 494-6920
Woodlake Ambulatory Surgery Center Inc7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 320, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 436-7686
UCLA Thousand Oaks Primary Care & Medical Specialties100 Moody Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor around. Knows her stuff and so educated. I was in and our with no pain. All my questions were answered and I have no complaints.
About Dr. Rimma Shaposhnikov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1497886220
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
