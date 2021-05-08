Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lukas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD
Overview
Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rush University Medical Colleg and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4360
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 352-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first appointment and it was via phone. Dr. Lukas was on time, was very friendly and thorough. Dr. Lukas did not rush through the call and took the time to go through everything and answer all of my questions. I would definitely recommend Dr. Lukas.
About Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD
- Oncology
- English, Dutch
- 1396954269
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Rush University Medical Colleg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lukas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lukas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lukas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lukas has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lukas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lukas speaks Dutch.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukas.
