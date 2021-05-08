Overview

Dr. Rimas Lukas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rush University Medical Colleg and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lukas works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.