Overview

Dr. Rimas Janusonis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oshkosh, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Janusonis works at ThedaCare Physicians Oshkosh in Oshkosh, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.