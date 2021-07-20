Dr. Rima Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rima Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Rima Mehta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Penn Endocrine Associates At Pennsylvania Hospital800 Walnut St Fl 14, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Dr. Mehta is the best doctor I’ve ever had. She is so knowledgeable about every single thing regarding medicine, answers questions and truly cares about her patients. She is the first doctor I’ve done to that doesn’t rush me out the door and really makes the appointment productive. I really trust this doctor and think she does an excellent job. Really GOOD doctors who know medicine WELL are hard to find. I can’t recommend her enough.
About Dr. Rima Mehta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1609808666
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.