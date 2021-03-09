Overview

Dr. Rima Kittley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Kittley works at Rima Kittley MD in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.