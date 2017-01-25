Dr. Rima Himelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Himelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rima Himelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rima Himelstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Himelstein works at
Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Himelstein took her time explaining my daughter's unique situation. She is very friendly and made my daughter feel comfortable immediately. Her staff are courteous and knowledgeable. We left her office with a solid plan and she answered all of our questions. We didn't feel rushed or dismissed. Dr.Himelstein is awesome, I highly recommend her expertise.
About Dr. Rima Himelstein, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Himelstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Himelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Himelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Himelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Himelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Himelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.