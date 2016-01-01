Overview

Dr. Rima Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Desai works at COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER DBA MEDICAL CENTER PRIMARY CARE in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.