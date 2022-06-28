Dr. Rima Dafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rima Dafer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rima Dafer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Baghdad University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Rush University Medical Center and Skokie Hospital.
Rumc-university Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Skokie Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have only outstanding experiences with Dr. Dafer. She knows me and my conditions we. I have the utmost respect for her.
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- Henry Ford Hospital
- American University Of Beruit
- Medical College of Ohio
- Baghdad University, College Of Medicine
- Vascular Neurology
