Dr. Rima Dafer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Baghdad University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Rush University Medical Center and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Dafer works at University Neurologists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.