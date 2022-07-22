Dr. Marcinkus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rim Marcinkus, MD
Overview
Dr. Rim Marcinkus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VilNius V Kapsukas State University - M.D.
Locations
Desert Plastic Surgery Center72301 Country Club Dr Ste 107, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
From consultation, to the procedure, To recovery, overall Staff and Dr. Rim The whole process was great.
About Dr. Rim Marcinkus, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, French, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1275678583
Education & Certifications
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Las Vegas Michigan
- VilNius V Kapsukas State University - M.D
Dr. Marcinkus speaks French, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcinkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcinkus.
