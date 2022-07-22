See All Plastic Surgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Rim Marcinkus, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (60)
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rim Marcinkus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VilNius V Kapsukas State University - M.D.

Dr. Marcinkus works at DESERT PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER in Rancho Mirage, CA.

Locations

    Desert Plastic Surgery Center
    72301 Country Club Dr Ste 107, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 22, 2022
    From consultation, to the procedure, To recovery, overall Staff and Dr. Rim The whole process was great.
    Betty B. — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Rim Marcinkus, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275678583
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Las Vegas Michigan
    Medical Education
    • VilNius V Kapsukas State University - M.D
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcinkus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcinkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Marcinkus works at DESERT PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER in Rancho Mirage, CA.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcinkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcinkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcinkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

