Dr. Rikki Racela, MD

Neurology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Rikki Racela, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. 

Dr. Racela works at Kirk Levy, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Concussion Syndrome, Concussion and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    James Ko, MD
    25 Rockwood Pl Ste 110, Englewood, NJ 07631 (201) 894-5805

  Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cranial Trauma
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vertigo
Ataxia
Cluster Headache
Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Postherpetic Neuralgia
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    QualCare

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 31, 2019
    I had a fairly rare condition. He was the 1st doctor out of 3 previous that picked up on it. He even gave me a second opinion on the spot by calling in another a doctor.It turns out he was right.
    Mike c — Oct 31, 2019
    Neurology
    English
    1023218096
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Dr. Rikki Racela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Racela is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Racela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Racela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Racela has seen patients for Post-Concussion Syndrome, Concussion and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Racela on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Racela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

