Dr. Rikki Racela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Racela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rikki Racela, MD
Overview
Dr. Rikki Racela, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Dr. Racela works at
Locations
-
1
James Ko, MD25 Rockwood Pl Ste 110, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-5805
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Racela?
I had a fairly rare condition. He was the 1st doctor out of 3 previous that picked up on it. He even gave me a second opinion on the spot by calling in another a doctor.It turns out he was right.
About Dr. Rikki Racela, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1023218096
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Racela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Racela accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Racela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Racela works at
Dr. Racela has seen patients for Post-Concussion Syndrome, Concussion and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Racela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Racela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.