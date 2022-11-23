Overview

Dr. Rikk Lynn, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Lynn works at Louise H Stewart MD Inc in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.