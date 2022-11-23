Dr. Rikk Lynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rikk Lynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rikk Lynn, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Lynn works at
Locations
Louise H Stewart MD Inc2320 Bath St Ste 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 318-3280
Ventura County Medical Center300 Hillmont Ave Ste 503 Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6520
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have been coming to Dr Lynn for 3 years. I have never once felt rushed, waited a long time in the waiting area or the treatment room, or been treated rudely. Myself and 2 sons come every six months and not on the same schedule so I feel like we a good gauge on service. The staff is delightful and eager to help when we have needed it. I have always felt respected and carefully looked after as a patient. My issue was melanoma so a careful checkup is needed. My boys are regular teenage skin issues with a body check because of their mom. I would highly recommend this doctor and am shocked by the bad reviews posted here. Nothing in the bad reviews has been an experience of mine.
About Dr. Rikk Lynn, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1437355260
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Uc Riverside
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.