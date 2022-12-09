Overview

Dr. Rikin Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Patel works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.