Dr. Rikesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rikesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
HeartPlace Plano3801 W 15th St Ste 320, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 985-8838Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HeartPlace Methodist Richardson3001 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 175, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 635-5701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Dr. Patel was my late husbands cardiologist and is now my cardiologist. He is extremely thorough, professional, knowledgeable and unlike other doctors, he takes however much time is necessary to discuss everything with you, answer any questions you may have and make sure you do now leave with anything unanswered, untreated or unasked. In my opinion, Dr. Patel walks on water. I feel 100% confident leaving my heart health in his hands. Highly, highly, highly recommend.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- The Mount Sinai Hosp
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine
