Dr. Rikesh Parikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Rikesh Parikh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kasturba Hosp/KMC and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
Bellevue Center for Health Pllc1260 116th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parikh is a true artist with such attention to detail! His work is exquisite. I was very nervous about surgery and he and the entire staff put me at ease. I went under anesthesia calm and laughing with the staff and woke up the same. I always had a staff member to talk to if I had a question and I was never made to feel like a bother. I had no complications after a very complex major elective surgery. It all went so smoothly. I am thrilled with my new body and have a renewed boost of confidence. I highly recommend this office for your elective surgery. You will not be disappointed!!
About Dr. Rikesh Parikh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1750538450
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Kasturba Hosp/KMC
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
