Dr. Riico Dotson, MD
Dr. Riico Dotson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Riico Dotson, MD6512 Westside Rd Ste F, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 243-7200
Deb0rah A Sutcliffe MD345 Hickory St Ste 4, Red Bluff, CA 96080 Directions (530) 528-4433
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Dotson and his Staff are all excellent. He has maintained my knees for many years and I trust him completely. I have referred many family and friends to Dr. Dotson and will continue.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- MAYO CLINIC
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dotson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dotson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dotson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dotson has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dotson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dotson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dotson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dotson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dotson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.