Dr. Rihab Saeed, MD
Overview
Dr. Rihab Saeed, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 490 E North Ave Ste 300/301, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 322-7202
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (878) 332-4430Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My PCP referred me to Dr. Sharara and finally I have a pulmonologist that cares, & very observant! I'd been diagnosed with COPD for years. She read my CT scans, & old charts & I don't have it. She is getting down to the bottom of it. Very sweet and listens to you. I would recommend her to all for pulmonary disease!
About Dr. Rihab Saeed, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1578811352
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
