Dr. Rihab Kheir, MD
Overview
Dr. Rihab Kheir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They graduated from University Of Khartoum/ Sudan and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Locations
Arthritis & Rheumatology Diagnostic Clinic935 W Exchange Pkwy Ste 130, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 640-1229
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kheir is an amazing physician and highly skilled in her field of arthritis and rheumatology. I feel very comfortable during our visits as she directs and treats my arthritis. She is quite accomplished and extremely kind. I am fortunate our paths have crossed, and I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Rihab Kheir, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1902068182
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr
- University Of Khartoum/ Sudan
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kheir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kheir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kheir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kheir speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kheir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kheir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kheir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kheir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.