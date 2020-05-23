Dr. Rigoberto Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rigoberto Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Rigoberto Rodriguez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1251 NW 36th St Ste A, Miami, FL 33142 Directions (305) 929-6150
- 2 8353 SW 124th St Ste 207A, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 670-0332
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc. Takes time & explains issues. Listened well. Couldn't have asked for a better experience. Staff bent over backwards to get me in, and out. Met Dr. Rodriquez at HCA Grant Center Hospital in South Miami along with his counterpart Dr. Sandy Mintz.
About Dr. Rigoberto Rodriguez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1740245141
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
