Overview

Dr. Rigoberto Marin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Marin works at CENTRAL DIAGNOSTIC CLINIC in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.