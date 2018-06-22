Overview

Dr. Rigoberto Puente-Guzman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Puente-Guzman works at SIMEDHealth - Rehabilitation Medicine in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.