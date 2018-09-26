See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
32 years of experience
Dr. Rigo Mendoza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Mendoza works at PREMIER CENTER FOR COSMETIC SURGERY in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients.

    Premier Center for Cosmetic Surgery
    2419 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33609

  HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon

Sep 26, 2018
I received Dysport injections for the first time with Misti and had an absolutely amazing experience! She is extremely professional, has superb patient care skills, and to top it off, a total down-to-earth personality!! I will without a doubt be returning for future services here, and would highly reccomend Premiere to anyone seeking all around 5 star cosmetic procedures!!
Tampa, FL — Sep 26, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  32 years of experience
  English
  1912065871
  WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
  Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rigo Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Mendoza works at PREMIER CENTER FOR COSMETIC SURGERY in Tampa, FL.

59 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

