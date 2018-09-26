Dr. Rigo Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rigo Mendoza, MD
Dr. Rigo Mendoza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Premier Center for Cosmetic Surgery2419 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 262-8210
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
I received Dysport injections for the first time with Misti and had an absolutely amazing experience! She is extremely professional, has superb patient care skills, and to top it off, a total down-to-earth personality!! I will without a doubt be returning for future services here, and would highly reccomend Premiere to anyone seeking all around 5 star cosmetic procedures!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912065871
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
