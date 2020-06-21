Dr. Riggs Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riggs Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Riggs Roberts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Dr. Roberts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maui Urology LLC1883 Mill St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 242-9233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Dr. Roberts is the most intuitive, helpful and supportive doctor that I have ever seen. His knowledge is vast. His approach is wise yet simple and easy to understand. He has provided so much in enhancing my life.
About Dr. Riggs Roberts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1386690006
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.