Overview

Dr. Riggs Roberts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.



Dr. Roberts works at Maui Urology LLC in Wailuku, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.