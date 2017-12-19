Dr. Riffat Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riffat Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Riffat Qureshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Psychiatric Center P A9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 579-8759MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Clermont Office260 Mohawk Rd # 264, Minneola, FL 34715 Directions (407) 579-8759
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
Dr. Qureshi is very knowledgeable. She’s worked with me to find the right meds for my needs. Always has answers to any questions I have.
About Dr. Riffat Qureshi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1134114416
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.