Overview

Dr. Riffat Ashai, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom.



Dr. Ashai works at Psych Associates Maryland in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.