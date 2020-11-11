Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riesa Burnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Riesa Burnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Burnett works at
Locations
St. Vincent Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery13450 N Meridian St Ste 244, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 338-4303
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great lipo experience with Dr. Burnett at St. Vincent's hospital in Carmel, IN. She has a welcoming, positive attitude and always has either comforting advice or a compliment ready to lift my spirits. She has a great sense of humor and had answers to my long list of questions. On surgery day, she helped keep me calm, kept me informed, and all of our follow-ups have been great. She even took the time to fix an incision from another surgery. I'm glad I went out of my way (longer drive) to have her as my doctor. I just wish they had a better website at St. Vincent - I almost didn't go with them because there's so little info on their site, but I'm glad I did. Dr. Burnett is great! (Her staff was nice too and worked hard to get me in on the dates I requested.)
About Dr. Riesa Burnett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.