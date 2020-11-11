See All Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Riesa Burnett, MD

Dr. Riesa Burnett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Riesa Burnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Burnett works at St. Vincent Plastic, Reconstructive, & Cosmetic Surgery in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Vincent Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    13450 N Meridian St Ste 244, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-4303
  2. 2
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-2345
  3. 3
    Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital
    13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Riesa Burnett, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396903589
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

