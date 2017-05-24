Dr. Ridwan Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ridwan Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ridwan Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
Locations
Broward Health North Neurological Institute201 E Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 786-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
New patient. Long story short, I have a 6 mm fusi form brain aneurysm. Dr. Lin did the angiogram on a Sunday, he is a very passionate, responsive and caring doctor. I was very lucky to get him assigned to me.
About Dr. Ridwan Lin, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Vascular Neurology
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
