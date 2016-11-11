See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ridha Arem, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Ridha Arem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Tunis Medical School.

Dr. Arem works at Sandra Sessoms, M.D. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sandra Sessoms, M.D.
    Sandra Sessoms, M.D.
7501 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054
(713) 790-0102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism, Neonatal, Severe Primary Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroid Goitre Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism - Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism - Dermoid Cyst - Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Iodide Transport Defect Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2016
    Dr Arem is able to do things that other endocrinologists cannot do! If you are tired of being sick and tired this is the place to go! I have had over 15yrs experience with Dr Arem. I highly recommend him!
    Ruth in Sealy,TX — Nov 11, 2016
    About Dr. Ridha Arem, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French
    NPI Number
    1760677470
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor Medical School
    Residency
    South Baltimore General Hospital
    Internship
    So Baltimore Genl Hosp-U MD
    Medical Education
    Tunis Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ridha Arem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Arem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

