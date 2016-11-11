Dr. Ridha Arem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ridha Arem, MD
Overview
Dr. Ridha Arem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Tunis Medical School.
Locations
7501 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054
Experience & Treatment Frequency
We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arem is able to do things that other endocrinologists cannot do! If you are tired of being sick and tired this is the place to go! I have had over 15yrs experience with Dr Arem. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Ridha Arem, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1760677470
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical School
- South Baltimore General Hospital
- So Baltimore Genl Hosp-U MD
- Tunis Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arem speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arem.
