Dr. Ridab Alnabhan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ridab Alnabhan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Keene, NH. They graduated from University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Alnabhan works at
Locations
Gentle Dental Keene333 Winchester St, Keene, NH 03431 Directions (603) 451-2727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ridab Alnabhan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1649888165
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alnabhan accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alnabhan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alnabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alnabhan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnabhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alnabhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alnabhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.