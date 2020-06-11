Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rico Guerra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rico Guerra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE.
Oklahoma City - Pain Management5224 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been to a lot of pain tolerance doctors since I had my three back surgeries over ten years ago. Dr Guerra is the only one who has listened to what I say and doesn’t just try to hide the problem and throw you on pain meds. By far the best pain tolerance Doctor I have been too.
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Guerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra works at
Dr. Guerra has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
