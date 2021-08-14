Overview

Dr. Ricky Sukita, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Sukita works at Island Foot and Ankle Specialists in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.